Have difficult conversations with aging family members, says Rockford nursing home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County rehabilitation center hosted an event Monday to display the different options people have as they get older.

“A Walk in the Sunshine” senior expo took place at River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main St.

Bakeries, beauty and jewel companies took part, as did estate lawyers, hospice agencies and funeral homes.

Participants said the expo served as a reminder to have difficult conversations with loved ones, in order to create end-of-life plans.

“There’s always an opportunity to have those conversations to find out how a person wants to be treated maybe at the end of life,” said administrator Barbara Martin. “Who would be the best power of attorney for a person for healthcare to make sure that their final wishes are really fulfilled?”

The first 100 attendees at the expo received a free gift.