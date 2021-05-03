Have you tried to use the McFlurry spoon as a straw? Here’s how McDonald’s is saying sorry

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s fans can receive a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Tuesday, May 4.

Participating McDonald’s locations will give customers a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when they scan the offer code in the McDonald’s App. No purchase is necessary to receive this treat.

For those that do not want to leave their home, but still want a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry, they can place a minimum order of $15 from McDonald’s on Uber Eats.

This is the chain’s way of saying sorry for the confusion from the iconic McFlurry spoon.

Some attempt to use the spoon as a straw because of its hollow handle, but it doesn’t work like that. McDonald’s said the hollow middle is integral to the mixing of a McFlurry and is sorry for any confusion.