(WHTM) – If you haven’t already ordered your three rounds of free COVID tests from the federal government, now is the time – the test kit ordering program is set to expire soon.

According to COVID.gov, ordering through the program will be suspended on September 2 “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

Through the program, U.S. households are able to order 16 free rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits that are shipped through the United States Postal Service. Three rounds of free COVID-19 test kits have been offered through the program: the first in January offering four test kits, the second offering another four in March, and the final round in May with eight.

The tests available are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR tests, that can be taken anywhere with results available in 30 minutes. These tests from various companies can also be used whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms or are vaccinated against COVID.

Nexstar’s WHTM has reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for comment on the pending suspension of the program.

If you haven’t claimed all 16 of the COVID tests you’re eligible for, you have less than a week to request them.

To order your tests, go to COVIDtests.gov and select “Order Free At-Home Tests.” You’ll be taken to a form where you can enter your name and residential address. (If you’re having trouble getting the website to recognize your address, check here for common issues.)

Once you’ve completed the form, and as long as you provided your email address, you’ll receive two confirmation emails from USPS, one for each of your packages. Delivery updates will later be sent to your email.

More than 20,000 no-cost antigen and PCR COVID-⁠19 testing sites are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at more than 20,000 sites nationwide.

If you decide to purchase an at-home test from a pharmacy, your insurance may cover up to eight tests each month.

Find more information on free COVID testing resources by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

According to the CDC, there have been more than 93,800,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States with more than 1 million deaths.