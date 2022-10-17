ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with the city of Rockford’s Head Start program are helping students and parents alleviate academic deficits caused by pandemic-related shutdowns that saw the program lose the majority of the 2019-2020 school year.

Rockford’s Head Start program provides early childhood education, health, and nutrition for parents and children from birth to age 5.

Designed to foster strong cognitive skills an emotional well-being in children from low-income families, Head Start is considered a vital service to ensure children are properly prepared for kindergarten.

Rockford’s Head Start director says because services were shut down from March to June 2020, some children in the program are now showing deficits in reading and mathematics, among other challenges.

“With our infants and toddlers, we are seeing a lot of sensory deficits,” said Rockford Head Start Director Lisa Warren. “And that’s because they weren’t exposed to enough during our home-visiting program as a lot of that was remote for quite a while.”

Warren said although in-person services were fully restored for 2022-23, it could be years before academic shortcomings of the children who began Head Start in 2020 can be truly measured.

According to, “The State We’re In 2022: A Look at the Impact of COVID-19 on Education in Illinois,” a study provided to Eyewitness News by Rockford Public Schools, enrollment numbers have been down across all grade levels since the onset of the pandemic.

The study shows instructional disruptions left “significant gaps in students’ social-emotional development, putting pressure on already inadequate staffing for counselors, social workers, and psychologists.”

What that means is 18,574 fewer preschool students enrolled in programs like Head Start as of 2022, representing a 22-percent decrease.

Early intervention services, which are part of Head Start for infants and toddlers younger than 3, saw a 20-percent decrease.

Warren said she hopes a collaboration with the school district will close pandemic-related gaps, although she won’t know until students are in third grade.

“I would hope we won’t see as large of deficits as expected by kindergarten,” she said. “But who knows? They always measure how children are doing—whether they’re reading at grade level by third grade, and that would certainly be our goal.”

To make that possible, Rockford Public School District 205 has offered a one-month summer school program for children going into kindergarten called “S’more Summer.” About 60 Head Start children enrolled last year, Warren said.

Rockford Public Schools has received $234 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds it allocated for initial pandemic response, professional learning and intervention, learning loss, and transportation, and air quality.