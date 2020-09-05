Health department warns of COVID-19 exposure at Sterling bar

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) – The Whiteside County Health Department says they are working with the Boulevard Pub and Grill located at 2501 Avenue E in Sterling IL, after a person with symptoms visited an outdoor event while infectious. Officials say the person later tested positive for COVID-19.

The only known exposure occurred at the outdoor event on Saturday, August 29th between 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Individuals who visit or visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure.

Health officials say they are making the details public due to the extended duration of visit by the symptomatic individual and the difficulty identifying close contacts.

The Whiteside County Health Department commends the Boulevard Pub and Grill on using their outdoor space, encouraging masking and physical distancing to reduce the risk to their patrons, distribution of hand sanitizer, and other protective measures that were in place.

Unfortunately, these efforts cannot catch every case, so it is the duty of each person to stay home when symptomatic, wear a mask, and physically distance whenever out and about.

Individuals with symptoms or questions should reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 ext. 1216.

