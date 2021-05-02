Health experts give advice on lowering cholesterol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local health experts say monitoring your cholesterol is a way to live a healthy life.

Some risk factors including poor diet, smoking, and lack of exercise can lead to high cholesterol.

Doctors say the best way to treat it is by changing those risk factors. Try adding more fruit and vegetables into your diet and less red meat and processed foods. A local family practice physician at OSF Healthcare says incorporating exercise is key.

“Try to be active. I know with COVID people haven’t been able to get out as much. That’s okay. At least while you’re at home if you can break up your daily routine you can walk around your house even for 10 minutes at a time that will give you some type of movement. The recommendation is at least 120 minutes a week of some type of cardio or aerobic activity that helps,” said Dr. Mirza Ali Khan.

Doctors say high cholesterol has no symptoms. Consult your doctor if you want to find out if you are at risk.