Health experts share tips to keep kids busy at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While schools are still doing distance learning, some health experts share some extra ways to keep them busy while couped up inside.

SwedishAmerican child care experts say tasks don’t have to be school related. You can teach kids how to cook or sew a button, for example.

Also, some parents may be wondering when theyir children are ready to stay home alone. Experts believe that decision should be based in part on each child’s maturity level.

“Maybe do a test period. Let them stay at home for a short period of time, see how they do, ask them how they felt. Some kids might not be capable to staying home alone, they get scared and don’t know what to do,” explained Jeff Hoster, the Safe Kids Coordinator at SwedishAmerican.

Experts add that if you do leave your child home alone, have an emergency plan in place including makings ure kids know who to contact if something goes wrong.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

