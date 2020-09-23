Drive-thru flu shots available in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Adults in need of a flu shot this year can get one on-the-go. It’s part of FHN’s drive-thru flu shot clinics.

Adults under age 65 can get the vaccine for $30. Those over 65 will receive a different shot for $65.

Kids cannot get vaccinated at the clinic but can do so at provider officers instead. Health officials say the flu shot is always vital, but especially now during a pandemic.

“When you combine COVID19 and the flu, we know that that’s going to extend people’s complications and obviously result in more hospitalizations and that’s really what we want to prevent through vaccination,” said Kathryn Martinez, the chief operating officer at FHN.

Drive-thru flu shot events can be given at the following times and locations:

· Sept. 26, 9 a.m. – noon, FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills

· Sept. 30, 3 – 6 p.m., FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills

· Oct. 3, 9 a.m. – noon, Terrapin Park, 350 West Street, Elizabeth (next to the Elizabeth Grand Antique Mall)

· Oct. 10, 9 a.m. – noon, Eastland High School, 500 S. School Drive, Lanark

· Oct. 14, 3 – 6 p.m., FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills

· Oct. 17, 9 a.m. – noon, Eastland High School

For full details, click here.

