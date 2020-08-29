Finding support for a cancer diagnosis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Facing a cancer diagnosis is filled with many uncertainties. But patients are never alone. That’s where health officials say support groups can help.

Support groups bring together people who are going through, or have gone through, cancer. A support group provides space for people to share their own experiences, feelings, coping strategies, and personal knowledge about the battle and treatments.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are many benefits of participating in a support group, including feeling less lonely, isolated, and anxious. One can also learn about health, economic, or social resources.

Jillayne Deno, oncology nurse navigator, OSF HealthCare

“There’s always support, always hope and joining together with other people and building

those relationships to support each other; it’s very therapeutic whether you’re early on

diagnosis or you’re a 20-year survivor,” explained Jillayne Deno of OSF HealthCare.

Deno says during the pandemic, many support groups have turned to virtual meetings, which allow participants to meet from the comfort of their own home while still supporting one another in recovery and surivorship.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

