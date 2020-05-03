Local dietitian wants people to be aware of ’emotional eating’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the world turned upside down during the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be difficult keeping up with your diet and fitness goals. Spending more time at home can make it tempting to overindulge on favorites like pizza, fast food, and snacks.

Dietitians call this “emotional eating.” They say people tend to overeat during times of stress, anxiety, or boredom. Adam Schafer, a registered dietitian, says it’s important to be aware of how our diet changes.

“Eating is our coping mechanism. It’s something that helps calm us down in times of dire need. If you are stressed, you want something to help calm you down as soon as possible. And a lot of people turn to food because they usually have a positive experience with food and they tend to gravitate to things they like,” Schafer said.

Dietitians advise avoiding emotional eating by structuring your day. Scheduling snack breaks and setting up your work station as far away from the pantry as possible are also helpful ideas.

