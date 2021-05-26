Local doctor says summer is ‘trauma season’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As we see some sunny days in our forecast, that means more people are out and about.

The healthcare industry sometimes refers to this as “Trauma season.”

It’s due to the number of people that go to the hospital as a result of a traumatic injury caused by the use of motorcycles, ATVs, jet skis, and bicycles. Many of these activities are done during the warmer months.

Dr. William Cowden is a trauma surgeon at Mercy Health and says these injuries are quite common. However, there are some preventative steps you can take to keep yourself safe.

Helmets are a big key to motorcycles and bicycles protective gear as well and obviously, another huge point of prevention is avoiding alcohol and illicit substances etc.,” Dr. Cowden said.

Dr. Cowden also stressed the importance of these safety measures in order to avoid long-term effects.