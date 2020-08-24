Local expert shares ways to keep kids active while sports are in question

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With sports seasons cancelled, postponed, or shortened for many school districts, athletes say extra conditioning is more important than ever.

One sports outreach coordinator with OSF Healthcare recommends kids utilize social media workouts. Videos featuring footwork drills, core and bodyweight exercises can help athletes remain competitive for when sports resume.

“If you’re able to take the initiative and just put a little bit of work in, it may not seem like much but at least you’re doing something. And if you’re not doing anything there’s going to be another kid that is, and they’re going to get better than you. So it’s always nice to stay active and keep on working,” explained Ryan Darko, of OSF Healthcare.

Darko also suggests student athletes have parents permission before searching for workout videos online.

