Healthcare workers see light at the end of the tunnel, but not without emotional toll

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County we know today is not the same it was one year ago. On March 15th, 2020, health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.

We spoke with a Stateline doctor who says the pandemic has forever changed the front line.

It’s been a grueling year for healthcare professionals. They say there’s new hope with three vaccines, but the emotional impact the pandemic had on them won’t go away quickly.

“One year ago it was a lot of grief, a lot of emotional impact COVID had on all of us,” explained Dr. Tabassum Nafsi, a pulmonologist at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Nafsi has been treating patients infected with COVID-19 since the virus hit Winnebago County.

“Once COVID hit us, it was a different story. Just the sheer stress of the disease and the amount of patients we saw–it was quite overwhelming,” Nafsi explained.

“In my 15 years of career as an intensivist, what I noticed was that a lot of these patients were so sick and they did not have families next to them.”

She says December and November were the most frustrating.

“It’s not easy to do when you have 5 or 6 people decompensating in front of you every single day. So, I think emotionally we had a major toll on all the healthcare providers, but as a physician, I felt that I was burnt out again,” Nafsi said.

“A few months later we did see the full impact again after loosening of the restrictions because in November we were back to full swing of things are ICU was closed again we saw sheer amount of patient volumes and the COVID numbers went up again and we went back into our emergency schedule mode,” she added.

Dr. Nafsi just got off that schedule two weeks ago. Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell has been tracking cases daily.

“It’s hard when you report the numbers and you learn of the deaths and you learn of the family members and you recognize those were lives lost from our community,” Dr. Martell explained. “Your goal is to prevent those deaths and what a hard one this has been.”

Now, both healthcare professionals say there is hope but there will be a lasting effect on front line workers.

“We’ll see a lot of depression and anxiety from this COVID how it has impacted us all personally. I have seen it personally and how it has affected me,” Nafsi added.

“Now there is hope. The vibe is different because with the vaccine now we see things start loosening up, we’ll see much more of a milder form of COVID-19 than the severe form.”