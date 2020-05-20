Heartland Hospice organizes drive-by parade to honor local vets for Military Appreciation Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — May is Military Appreciation Month. A Stateline community is showing their support for those who served in a creative way amid the stay-at-home order.

Staff at Heartland Hospice organized a veteran appreciation drive-by parade. The parade route drove by a total of three local nursing homes in Belvidere and Rockford where veterans live.

Cars were decorated with American flags and hame-made signs read “Heartland Loves Veterans.” Residents and first responders tagged along to show their appreciation too.

“So I think everyone is just excited to come out and show their support of the veterans who haven’t been able to have visitors. So, this is our way of showing them that we’re thinking about them and that we care about them,” explained Janine Idstein, a Veteran Service Specialist at Heartland Hospice.

Idstein added that there will be another parade for veterans in the DeKalb and Sycamore area on Thursday. If you are interested, show up at the Jewel-Osco at 220 W. Peace Road in Sycamore at 10 a.m.

