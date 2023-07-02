Temperatures will continue to warm through the 4th of July, reaching the low 90s for some Tuesday afternoon. Dew point temperatures are also expected to climb which will make it feel a little more uncomfortable for the start of the week.

Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are beginning to wind down Sunday evening as low pressure pulls further from the Stateline. Skies did manage to clear in some locations bringing temperatures into the mid 80s during the late afternoon. Temperatures Sunday night will dip into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Lingering moisture, light winds, and clearing skies could lead to patchy fog Monday morning.

The sunshine will return Monday as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. While a very isolated shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, most will remain dry. Winds are expected to turn to the southwest Tuesday, which will bring temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s for the fourth.

Dew point temperatures will also climb, reaching the middle to upper 60s. This will push heat index values into the low, to possibly mid, 90s in many locations.

Like Monday, an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out Tuesday late afternoon and evening, but it’s likely that most will remain dry until late Tuesday night. A cold front moving in from the northwest Wednesday will bring a greater chance for thunderstorms during the day, some of which could turn severe. Both Tuesday night and Wednesday will feel very humid as dew point temperatures rise close to 70 degrees, giving fuel to any thunderstorms that may form Wednesday afternoon. Following the cold front temperatures will drop, but you’ll notice the humidity fall as well. Highs through the end of the week will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, with overnight lows back into the 50s.