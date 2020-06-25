Heating plant opens next day after $50k roof fire

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO)–The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to a structure fire at a heating plant on Wednesday, June 24.

Firefighters were called in just before midnight at FPM Heat Treating, located at 648 on U.S. Route 20, and discovered insulation burning below the roof decking.











With the mutual aid of several other fire departments, crews were able to make sure the fire didn’t hamper production.

While the fire caused $50,000 in damages, the plant was able to still open Thursday morning.

Officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital due to exhaustion, and is reported to be in good condition.

