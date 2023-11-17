ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A shooting that wounded one man brought heavy police presence on Rockford’s west side Friday morning.

Police said someone shot a man at least one time in the 1300 block of Evelyn Street before 1:30 a.m. RPD officers on scene said this was not a domestic incident. Crime scene tape stretched from Evelyn and Auburn Streets close to the other side of King Street.

Police said the victim was in stable condition at the hospital. They have not yet revealed any details on potential suspects.

