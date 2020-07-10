Heinz offers ketchup and mayo ice cream kits

(CNN)–Heinz launches “Do-it-yourself” ice cream kits in Britain during national ice cream month.

For about 17 dollars, the kit provides sauce, a recipe card, and a scooper to whip up the frozen dessert. Milk is the only necessary ingredient that consumers need to provide on their own.

Flavors include ketchup, mayonnaise, b-b-q sauce, and salad cream (sorry mustard fans).

While Heinz does not plan to sell the kits in the United States, the recipes are on the company’s UK website.

