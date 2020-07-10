(CNN)–Heinz launches “Do-it-yourself” ice cream kits in Britain during national ice cream month.
For about 17 dollars, the kit provides sauce, a recipe card, and a scooper to whip up the frozen dessert. Milk is the only necessary ingredient that consumers need to provide on their own.
Flavors include ketchup, mayonnaise, b-b-q sauce, and salad cream (sorry mustard fans).
While Heinz does not plan to sell the kits in the United States, the recipes are on the company’s UK website.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Heinz offers ketchup and mayo ice cream kits
- Goya Foods faces swift backlash after CEO praises Trump at White House
- Hanging death of black man in California park ruled suicide
- Walmart+ to challenge Amazon Prime
- Oregon’s Autumn on Parade festival is canceled
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!