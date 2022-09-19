SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois property and income tax rebates began rolling out out last week, but Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza says it could still take a little while before residents start receiving their checks.

Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget.

The rebate payments, which will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total and were sent out starting September 12, will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who have not filed can still access the rebates after completing additional filing.

Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return will receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax return filers will also receive $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, with a maximum of three dependents.

The State of Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300.

The payments will be made using the method used for your original tax refund, either check or direct deposit.

The rebates are the capstone to the effort begun last winter by Gov. JB Pritzker, and beefed up by legislative Democrats, to fight near-record inflation, which ran as high as 9% this year. Other initiatives include a six-month freeze on an increased motor fuel tax, a year-long suspension of the sales tax on groceries, and a back-to-school sales tax holiday on classroom supplies during August. At the same time, more than $1 billion is put aside for future emergency expenditures.

