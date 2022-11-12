The average price for turkeys in 2022 is $1.82 per pound nationwide, in increase of $.40 from 2021. PHOTO: JIM HAGERTY

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven’t snagged a turkey yet are starting to get pressed for time.

And because of avian bird flu, supplies across the country are down by 2%, which means prices are are up slightly. Last year, the average price was about $1.42 a pound. This year it is around $1.82 nationwide.

Even though Illinois is not a turkey-producing state, the Rockford area’s major grocery chains have been able to keep prices right around the national average.

Following is what the Stateline’s major retailer are charging for turkeys this year.

Aldi

$1.07 per pound for Butterball 16- to 22-pound turkey

$1.89 per pound ABF brand turkey

Cub Foods, Freeport

$1.99 per pound for Everyday Essentials 8- to 20-pound turkey

$2.39 per pound for Butterball 12- and 15-pound turkeys

$2.29 per pound for Jennie-O 12- to 24-pound turkey

$2.19 per pound for Honeysuckle 12- and 15-pound turkeys

Meijer

$11 each for Meijer 16- to 20-pound turkey ($.55/pound)

$7.70 each for Meijer 10- to 14-pound turkey ($.55/pound)

$13.20 each for Meijer 20- to 24 pound turkey ($.55/pound)

$18.06 each for Butterball 10- to 14-pound turkey ($1.29/pound)

$25.80 each for Butterball 16- to 20-pound turkey ($1.29/pound)

Schnucks

$2.39 per pound for Schnucks private-label turkey

$2.49 per pound for Honeysuckle turkey

$2.69 per pound for Butterball turkey

$2.99 per pound for Butterball “Lil Turkey”

Walmart

$1.18 per pound for Butterball 10- to 16-pound and 16- to 24-pound turkey

$.98 per pound for Jennie-O 18- to 24-pound turkey

$2.08 per pound for Butterball Farm to Family 10- to 20.9 pound young turkey, no antibiotics

Woodman’s

$1.29 per pound for store-brand free range turkey

$1.69 per pound for 10-pound or bigger Butterball turkey

$1.59 per pound for 10-pound or bigger Jennie-O turkey

Have you bought your Thanksgiving turkey yet? If so, what did you pay? Send us a message and let us know.