Heritage Museum to unveil Black History Month exhibits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On February 9th, the Ethnic Heritage Museum will unveil its Black History Month exhibit spotlighting local Black Businesses in operation during the time of the Civil Rights Movement.

Some of the businesses included in this exhibit are Joseph Saunders and The Crusader newspaper (Rockford’s first and longest serving African American newspaper), Roy Sims and Ebony Auto Service (one of Rockford’s first minority owned gas stations), C.A. Moore and the CA Moore Funeral Home, Vermont Zachery and Zachery’s Barbershop (Rockford’s first African American female barber) and Sonny Crudup and Ubiquity Records.

The Graham–Ginestra House will host “House in Mourning” every Sunday in the month of February beginning February 9th. Join us in experiencing Victorian Mourning & Funeral Customs. Black veils and crepe will cover the mirrors and portraits throughout the home to avoid trapping the spirits of the deceased. The front parlor will be complete with a casket, compliments of Sundberg Funeral Home, floral arrangements, and funeral biscuits and a loaned exhibit of unique hair jewelry and other Victorian funeral artifacts will be available for viewing as well. Guests will receive black ribbon pins to wear, customarily worn by mourners to prevent deaths spreading even further.

Freeman Graham, the entrepreneur and builder of the Graham-Ginestra House, passed away on February 11, 1896. We will be hosting a special showing on Tuesday, February 11th from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Details for this event can be found on the Ethnic Heritage Museum’s Facebook page.

The Heritage Museum Park, a historical corridor on South Main Street, is comprised of the Ethnic Heritage Museum and the Graham-Ginestra House. The Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrates the accomplishments of six nationalities that were instrumental in developing southwest Rockford: African American, Hispanic, Irish, Italian, Lithuanian, and Polish. The Graham-Ginestra House is a beautiful historic home built in the 1850’s by the Graham family and purchased in 1920’s by the Ginestra family. For almost 150 years the home was only occupied by members of these two families.

The Heritage Museum Park (Ethnic Heritage Museum and Graham-Ginestra House) is open every Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. General admission to both museums is only $5 student, $7 individual, $15 per family or free to members.