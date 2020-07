ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- Terrell Wilson, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the murder of Adrian Jamison on Sablewood Drive in 2017.

On July 1st, 2017, at shortly after 1am, Rockford Police officers arrived at an address in the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive to find 25 year-old Jamison suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.