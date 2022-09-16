A “hero” police K-9 was given a warm sendoff on Wednesday, September 14, as he retired from the El Cajon Police Department.

Jester, who was part of the El Cajon K-9 unit for the past seven years, responded to more than 1,000 radio calls, conducted 465 building searches, and assisted with 197 arrests during his time, according to the police department.



Jester had a heroic moment earlier this year when he refused to let go of a suspect despite being stabbed in the throat, and ultimately his dedication meant the police were able to arrest the suspect. Jester was treated for his life-threatening injury at the Pet Emergency and Specialty Center and was back on duty three weeks later.



Mayor Bill Wells declared the day of Jester’s retirement as Jester the Hero K-9 Dog Day. The dedicated K-9 received a huge round of applause for his service.



Credit: El Cajon Police Department via Storyful