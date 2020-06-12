Hertz selling fleet cars at discount after bankruptcy

News
Posted: / Updated:

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HERTZ FAST LANE POWERED BY CLEAR – On Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 Hertz and CLEAR announced the Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, a new service that uses biometrics, allowing travelers to get through the exit gate and on the road in 30 seconds or less with just a look or tap of their finger. It is now available at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), with 40 more locations expected in 2019. (Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR via AP Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Car rental company Hertz announced Friday that it would be selling $1 billion worth of cars at a discount after filing for bankruptcy.

According to CNBC, the company was hit hard by a dramatic drop in rentals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hertz is selling vehicles online, which can be delivered within a 75 mile radius.

A Kia Forte is selling for an average price of $10,851, and Nissan Quest is going for an average $13,874.

The Toyota Tundra is selling for an average 12.6% discount, at $31,383, and a BMW seven-series for a 13.7% discount of an average $42,680.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories