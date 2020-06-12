Hertz selling fleet cars at discount after bankruptcy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Car rental company Hertz announced Friday that it would be selling $1 billion worth of cars at a discount after filing for bankruptcy.
According to CNBC, the company was hit hard by a dramatic drop in rentals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hertz is selling vehicles online, which can be delivered within a 75 mile radius.
A Kia Forte is selling for an average price of $10,851, and Nissan Quest is going for an average $13,874.
The Toyota Tundra is selling for an average 12.6% discount, at $31,383, and a BMW seven-series for a 13.7% discount of an average $42,680.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Trump administration reverses Obama-era transgender health protections
- 6-week-old baby dies from dog bites in South Dakota
- 75-year-old man shoved by cops suffered brain injury, lawyer says
- Lawyers discuss Illinois mother’s comments in AJ Freund case
- Judge tosses out Jussie Smollett’s double jeopardy claim
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!