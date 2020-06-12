Hertz selling fleet cars at discount after bankruptcy

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HERTZ FAST LANE POWERED BY CLEAR – On Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 Hertz and CLEAR announced the Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, a new service that uses biometrics, allowing travelers to get through the exit gate and on the road in 30 seconds or less with just a look or tap of their finger. It is now available at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), with 40 more locations expected in 2019. (Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR via AP Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Car rental company Hertz announced Friday that it would be selling $1 billion worth of cars at a discount after filing for bankruptcy.

According to CNBC, the company was hit hard by a dramatic drop in rentals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hertz is selling vehicles online, which can be delivered within a 75 mile radius.

A Kia Forte is selling for an average price of $10,851, and Nissan Quest is going for an average $13,874.

The Toyota Tundra is selling for an average 12.6% discount, at $31,383, and a BMW seven-series for a 13.7% discount of an average $42,680.

