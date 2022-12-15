ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays typically mark the peak of the baking season when thousands of Stateline residents turn out dozens of Christmas cookies to celebrate.

This year will certainly be no different in terms of the amount cookies baked. But, because prices of the ingredients that go into those cookies have skyrocketed, locals are turning to professionals to do their baking for them.

“Everything—butter, eggs, sugar flour—everything is up,” said Martha Nelson, of By The Dozen Bakery in Machesney Park.

As a result of those rising costs, bakeries have been flooded with orders. And because businesses like By The Dozen buy things like flour and eggs in bulk, it is cheaper for many local residents to purchase Christmas cookies this year instead of baking their own.

“We are selling more cookies than we have ever sold,” Nelson said. “And our costs are up, too. But we do it in volume, so we can get it down a little bit for people. And I think people are used to the inflation, and they expect a little bit of a price increase.”

Butter is currently selling for as much $5 per pound in local grocery stores. Eggs are going for between $3 and $4 a dozen.

“Prices are probably about four times as much as what they cost us in the last year,” said Stateline resident Michelle Meyer.

Rising butter prices are directly tied to a reduced milk output grocers have been dealing with all year. The result has been a 22-percent decrease in butter inventory and premium milk that has reached $6 per gallon or more.

As for flour and sugar, two other key ingredients in most cookies, the outlook is just as bleak. Flour has shot up by more than 25% from last year. Sugar has increased by only 11%, but it’s often not enough to offset price increases of other ingredients.

Meanwhile, By The Dozen continues to bake cookies. The bakery sells about 300 platters every day. At between one and five dozen per platter, that’s a lot of cookies.

“It’s cheap and quick, and I don’t have to cook at home,” said local resident Ashley Dombeck.

By The Dozen Bakery sells more than 40,000 cookies per month during the holidays.