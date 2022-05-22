(WTVO) — The unofficial start of summer is this weekend as gas prices are continuing to rise.

AAA projected that over 39 million Americans will travel for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. A majority are planning to drive, and they will be paying record, or near record, gas prices.

Those numbers have skyrocketed, up almost 50 cents in the last 30 days and more than a $1.50 from last year. That means a 15 gallon gas tank will be $23 more every single time it is filled up.

Experts said that those who are thinking about renting a car for the weekend should look at going electric. While it will cost more upfront, people can save money by skipping the gas station.