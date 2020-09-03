High school students struggle to schedule SAT/ACTs for college applications

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schools staying empty all of last spring has caused high school juniors to miss out on important standardized tests.

Those spring semester ACT and SATs give students a crucial benchmark as they start preparing for college applications. We went to Rockford Lutheran Academy–where on weekends students come to take their possibly only shot at getting a high score.

“It was different, it took some getting used to from studying at home,” said high school senior Hayden Nelson.

Seniors, like Rockford Lutheran’s Hayden Nelson were forced to put off taking the ACT and SAT last spring.

“Unfortunately the testing time that would have been ideal for what are this year’s seniors would have been last April and June and so on, and those were the tests that were canceled,” said Don Kortze, the academic dean for Rockford Lutheran Academy.

Now, high schoolers are scrambling to get at least one test in. To help give students options, Rockford Lutheran has 7 testing sessions scheduled between now and November 7th.

“We don’t want to see kids that are going to see their college experience diminished in some kind of fashion because of the inability to get a testing situation set up,” Kortze explained.

It’s not just seniors at Rockford Lutheran or even in the Stateline, that are coming out to take the standardized tests. Kortze says high schoolers are coming as far as Oak Park to make sure they get their ACT and SATs in before college applications are due.

“Some of those kids are right now just registering for multiple tests, two or three of them, just so they know they can get in and get more than one test under their belt,” Kortze added.

Pointing to stay-at-home challenges, Rockford Lutheran Academy Academic Dean Don Kortze says he wouldn’t be surprised to see average scores drop. It’s something that colleges are preparing for.

“Even though they may be taking a look at test scores, they’re still going to be looking at a more broad, holistic perspective as opposed to as much emphasis on the test scores as they’ve had in the past,” Kortze said.

“I think that’ll help, I’m pretty involved in activities, extra-curricular activities around the school and also outside of the school too,” Nelson added.

Kortze’s advice to students applying for colleges is to make sure to have a well done resume and a personal essay that really highlights who you are and what you as a student will bring to the campus.

