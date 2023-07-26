(WTVO) — More and more high schools are putting a priority on vocational education as an alternative to a college degree, according to a new report.

CNBC reported that shop class, now known as Career Tech Education, took a backseat in public high schools from the 1990s through the 2010s as school funding concentrated around standardized testing scores in reading and math.

Schools prioritized sending students on to a four-year degree college program. Now, with some questioning the value of a four-year degree and the high cost of student loans, high schools are turning back to providing students training for technical jobs.

The job market, in turn, supplies the demand.

As trade workers are retiring, businesses say there aren’t enough skilled workers available to replace them.

Mark Denzler, the President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturing Association, said in 2019, “What’s happened in our society, not just Illinois, but for years, we’ve pushed kids, young men and women, to go to college exclusively, and we’ve really forgotten about the trades, and we’ve forgotten about vocational education.”

The U.S. job market has changed drastically in years since the COVID-19 pandemic. First, workers lost jobs as local governments ordered businesses to close to stop the spread of the virus. Others were forced to work from home and found a greater life-work balance. When life got back to normal, the world experienced The Great Resignation, as Americans quit their jobs in record numbers.

Some opted to trade a nine-hour-a-day job for the “gig economy,” setting their own schedule with work-at-will employers like Uber or DoorDash. Others found income by posting videos of their day-to-day activities or hobbies on YouTube or TikTok.

Others simply left their jobs for better opportunities and better pay, while employers struggled to maintain staffing and product quality as laws were passed to raise the minimum wage, and customer service standards plummeted.

Some states, like Illinois, have even considered loosening child labor laws to allow children to fill voids in the job market.

Plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and other skilled trade workers are dwindling as younger people have less interest in labor. However, 85% of young people appreciated skilled trade workers, but only 16% said they had any interest in pursuing that type of career.

However, according to the Department of Education, during the 2016-2017 school year, 98% of public school districts offered CTE programs to high school students.

Nolan Brunn, 22, who went to high school in Minnesota, said he felt pressured by the school to pursue a four-year college degree but opted instead to take metalworking classes in partnership with the local vocational college.

Brunn told CNBC that he watched as friends graduated from four-year programs, but said he feels like he has a competitive advantage in the job market because so many trades are in need of workers.

Now, he makes $30 an hour, for around $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

“Everybody needs welders so if a company isn’t treating me how I feel like I should be treated, whether that be pay or anything, I can leave,” he said. “Whereas some of my buddies with engineering degrees, they don’t necessarily have that power.”

Rock Valley College’s Stenstrom Center, at 4151 Samuelson Road, introduced its Workforce Equity Initiative in 2020 to address the labor shortage, helping students cover the cost of programs that teach skills needed to work in local industries, like CNC operation, cold forming, welding, and truck driving.

According to 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 580,000 men and women work in the industry in Illinois. Those jobs pay, on average, roughly $74,000 a year.