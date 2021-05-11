High-speed rail proposal would include Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A railway connecting Chicago to the Forest City might be coming sooner than you think.

Senator Steve Stadelman is sponsoring a House bill that could create a railway from Chicago to St. Louis and major cities in-between. That could include Rockford, Peoria, and Decatur.

Sen. Stadelman released this statement saying in part quote:

“Connecting Rockford to Chicago through rail has always been one of my top priories. Investing in a network like this would further expand travel opportunities.”

House Bill 399 heads to the Senate floor next.