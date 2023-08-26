(Stacker) — College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Rockford that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Rockford that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Surgical technologists

– Median annual wage: $50,560

– Median hourly wage: $24.31

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 150 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#49. Chefs and head cooks

– Median annual wage: $50,870

– Median hourly wage: $24.46

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#48. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

– Median annual wage: $50,950

– Median hourly wage: $24.49

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 320 people (2.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $51,170

– Median hourly wage: $24.60

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#46. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

– Median annual wage: $51,490

– Median hourly wage: $24.76

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#45. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

– Median annual wage: $51,570

– Median hourly wage: $24.79

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 190 people (1.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

– Median annual wage: $52,120

– Median hourly wage: $25.06

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 1,810 people (13.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#43. Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $52,200

– Median hourly wage: $25.10

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#42. Public safety telecommunicators

– Median annual wage: $52,720

– Median hourly wage: $25.35

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#41. Tile and stone setters

– Median annual wage: $53,460

– Median hourly wage: $25.70

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 50 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#40. Postal service mail carriers

– Median annual wage: $54,790

– Median hourly wage: $26.34

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 380 people (2.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#39. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $55,260

– Median hourly wage: $26.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 210 people (1.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#38. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $56,650

– Median hourly wage: $27.24

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 680 people (4.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#37. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $56,910

– Median hourly wage: $27.36

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 250 people (1.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#36. Massage therapists

– Median annual wage: $57,120

– Median hourly wage: $27.46

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 110 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#35. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $57,230

– Median hourly wage: $27.51

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 280 people (2.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#34. Roofers

– Median annual wage: $57,290

– Median hourly wage: $27.54

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 150 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#33. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

– Median annual wage: $57,900

– Median hourly wage: $27.84

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 530 people (3.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#32. Tool and die makers

– Median annual wage: $58,590

– Median hourly wage: $28.17

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 380 people (2.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#31. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $58,620

– Median hourly wage: $28.18

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 520 people (3.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#30. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

– Median annual wage: $58,980

– Median hourly wage: $28.36

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 160 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#29. Correctional officers and jailers

– Median annual wage: $59,070

– Median hourly wage: $28.40

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 210 people (1.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#28. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Median annual wage: $59,260

– Median hourly wage: $28.49

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 130 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#27. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

– Median annual wage: $59,730

– Median hourly wage: $28.71

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 130 people (0.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. Cement masons and concrete finishers

– Median annual wage: $59,880

– Median hourly wage: $28.79

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 150 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $59,990

– Median hourly wage: $28.84

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 990 people (7.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#24. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

– Median annual wage: $61,140

– Median hourly wage: $29.40

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 250 people (1.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#23. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $61,570

– Median hourly wage: $29.60

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 350 people (2.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#22. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $62,320

– Median hourly wage: $29.96

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,200 people (8.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#21. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $62,400

– Median hourly wage: $30.00

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $62,780

– Median hourly wage: $30.18

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 130 people (0.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#19. Advertising sales agents

– Median annual wage: $63,210

– Median hourly wage: $30.39

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $63,320

– Median hourly wage: $30.44

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,380 people (10.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#17. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $63,870

– Median hourly wage: $30.71

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#16. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $64,470

– Median hourly wage: $31.00

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#15. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $67,560

– Median hourly wage: $32.48

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 290 people (2.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#14. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $68,010

– Median hourly wage: $32.70

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#13. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $76,880

– Median hourly wage: $36.96

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 480 people (3.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $77,440

– Median hourly wage: $37.23

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 450 people (3.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#11. Millwrights

– Median annual wage: $78,740

– Median hourly wage: $37.86

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#10. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $78,850

– Median hourly wage: $37.91

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 380 people (2.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#9. Carpenters

– Median annual wage: $79,530

– Median hourly wage: $38.23

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 890 people (6.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $80,120

– Median hourly wage: $38.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 310 people (2.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#7. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $81,330

– Median hourly wage: $39.10

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (0.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#6. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $83,930

– Median hourly wage: $40.35

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 80 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#5. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $84,480

– Median hourly wage: $40.62

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 290 people (2.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $90,050

– Median hourly wage: $43.29

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 120 people (0.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $100,290

– Median hourly wage: $48.22

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 220 people (1.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#2. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $101,840

– Median hourly wage: $48.96

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 430 people (3.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $104,000

– Median hourly wage: $50.00

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training