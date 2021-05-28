Highest-paying jobs in Rockford that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Rockford using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Rockford.

#50. Technical writers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,110

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,590

– Employment: 48,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($96,270)

– Job description: Write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions. May assist in layout work.

#49. Compliance officers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,220

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,620

– Employment: 327,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

– Job description: Examine, evaluate, and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits, and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

#48. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,410

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– Employment: 599,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

#47. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,600

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,610

– Employment: 87,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,130)

— Boulder, CO ($92,780)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,250)

– Job description: Conduct programs of compensation and benefits and job analysis for employer. May specialize in specific areas, such as position classification and pension programs.

#46. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,170

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#45. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,950

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

#44. Social and community service managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,440

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

#43. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,510

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,790

– Employment: 191,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($100,570)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,360)

— Merced, CA ($96,560)

– Job description: Teach academic, social, and life skills to elementary school students with learning, emotional, or physical disabilities. Includes teachers who specialize and work with students who are blind or have visual impairments; students who are deaf or have hearing impairments; and students with intellectual disabilities.

#42. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,680

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Employment: 1,364,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#41. Special education teachers, secondary school

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,810

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,490

– Employment: 142,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($101,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,500)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,710)

– Job description: Teach academic, social, and life skills to secondary school students with learning, emotional, or physical disabilities. Includes teachers who specialize and work with students who are blind or have visual impairments; students who are deaf or have hearing impairments; and students with intellectual disabilities.

#40. Fundraisers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,090

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,550

– Employment: 82,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($90,870)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($88,370)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($87,490)

– Job description: Organize activities to raise funds or otherwise solicit and gather monetary donations or other gifts for an organization. May design and produce promotional materials. May also raise awareness of the organization’s work, goals, and financial needs.

#39. Accountants and auditors

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,980

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#38. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,630

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– Employment: 991,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($99,170)

— Fresno, CA ($96,200)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#37. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,720

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,170

– Employment: 120,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,270)

— Modesto, CA ($91,000)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($87,360)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to kindergarten students.

#36. Special education teachers, middle school

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,950

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,300

– Employment: 80,110

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kingston, NY ($89,740)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($88,900)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($87,430)

– Job description: Teach academic, social, and life skills to middle school students with learning, emotional, or physical disabilities. Includes teachers who specialize and work with students who are blind or have visual impairments; students who are deaf or have hearing impairments; and students with intellectual disabilities.

#35. Credit analysts

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,030

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,170

– Employment: 72,090

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($126,820)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980)

– Job description: Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decisionmaking.

#34. Dietitians and nutritionists

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,770

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,150

– Employment: 66,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)

– Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals, or conduct nutritional research.

#33. Management analysts

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,100

– #344 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#32. Computer systems analysts

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,440

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#31. Cost estimators

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,960

– Employment: 199,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,530)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($104,270)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($101,020)

– Job description: Prepare cost estimates for product manufacturing, construction projects, or services to aid management in bidding on or determining price of product or service. May specialize according to particular service performed or type of product manufactured.

#30. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,710

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,870

– Employment: 73,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($104,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($103,590)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,140)

– Job description: Teach occupational, vocational, career, or technical subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#29. Registered nurses

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,880

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#28. Civil engineers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,880

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#27. Editors

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $76,360

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,910

– Employment: 93,370

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($93,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,970)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($88,660)

– Job description: Plan, coordinate, revise, or edit written material. May review proposals and drafts for possible publication.

#26. Labor relations specialists

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $76,630

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,870

– Employment: 70,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,270)

— Spartanburg, SC ($111,380)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($103,990)

– Job description: Resolve disputes between workers and managers, negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or coordinate grievance procedures to handle employee complaints.

#25. Architects, except landscape and naval

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $79,620

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 103,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110)

– Job description: Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

#24. Mechanical engineers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,260

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#23. Materials engineers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,890

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 24,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)

— Boulder, CO ($131,510)

— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)

– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

#22. Database administrators and architects

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,270

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

#21. Network and computer systems administrators

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $87,490

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#20. Computer programmers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $87,750

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#19. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $88,050

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#18. Computer network architects

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $88,100

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#17. Construction managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $90,870

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#16. Industrial engineers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#15. General and operations managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $98,080

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#14. Electrical engineers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $98,300

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#13. Training and development managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $99,760

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

#12. Art directors

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $100,010

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.

#11. Purchasing managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $101,330

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#10. Industrial production managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $102,160

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#9. Marketing managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $107,630

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#8. Human resources managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $108,900

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#7. Financial managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $110,490

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#6. Medical and health services managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $112,350

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#5. Personal financial advisors

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $114,100

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $116,050

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#3. Sales managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $118,050

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#2. Computer and information systems managers

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $120,730

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#1. Chief executives

Rockford, IL

– Annual mean salary: $201,350

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.