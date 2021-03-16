Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Rockford, IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Rockford, the annual mean wage is $47,060 or 12.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $277,390. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Architects, except landscape and naval

#49. Diagnostic medical sonographers

#48. Electricians

#47. Chiropractors

#46. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

#45. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

#44. Materials engineers

#43. Mechanical engineers

#42. Computer network architects

#41. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

#40. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

#39. Construction managers

#38. Industrial engineers

#37. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

#36. Network and computer systems administrators

#35. Structural iron and steel workers

#34. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

#33. Computer programmers

#32. Occupational therapists

#31. Labor relations specialists

#30. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

#29. Sales engineers

#28. Electrical engineers

#27. Detectives and criminal investigators

#26. Physical therapists

#25. Database administrators and architects

#24. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

#23. Purchasing managers

#22. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

#21. General and operations managers

#20. Industrial production managers

#19. Marketing managers

#18. Personal financial advisors

#17. Financial managers

#16. Human resources managers

#15. Medical and health services managers

#14. Lawyers

#13. Computer and information systems managers

#12. Sales managers

#11. Architectural and engineering managers

#10. Physician assistants

#9. Nurse practitioners

#8. Pharmacists

#7. Veterinarians

#6. Psychiatrists

#5. Chief executives

#4. Dentists, general

#3. General internal medicine physicians

#2. Family medicine physicians

#1. Pediatricians, general