Highest-paying jobs in Rockford

News

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:
DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD LIVING

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Rockford, IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Rockford, the annual mean wage is $47,060 or 12.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $277,390. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#50. Architects, except landscape and naval

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $77,600
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,560
– Employment: 105,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($123,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)
— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)
SofikoS // Shutterstock

#49. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $78,320
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $75,780
– Employment: 72,790
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($126,850)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,880)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,280)
Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#48. Electricians

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $79,470
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600

National
– Annual mean salary: $60,370
– Employment: 688,620
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,400)
— Trenton, NJ ($84,950)
— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($84,810)
KSai23 // Shutterstock

#47. Chiropractors

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $80,170
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $85,010
– Employment: 35,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($160,330)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
— Reno, NV ($140,260)
Canva

#46. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $80,870
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $74,270
– Employment: 37,900
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($124,950)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,870)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,920)
U.S. Air Force

#45. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,520
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,010
– Employment: 69,590
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)
Canva

#44. Materials engineers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,610
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,890
– Employment: 26,820
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)
— Boulder, CO ($127,260)
— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)
Canva

#43. Mechanical engineers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $82,530
– #216 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560

National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
IBM Research // Flickr

#42. Computer network architects

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,410
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
sculpies // Shutterstock

#41. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,570
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $71,440
– Employment: 626,180
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,140)
— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($104,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,580)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#40. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,100
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510

National
– Annual mean salary: $59,800
– Employment: 442,870
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,470)
— Kankakee, IL ($88,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,230)
USACE NY // Flickr

#39. Construction managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,840
– #275 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#38. Industrial engineers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,110
– #186 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#37. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,560
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#36. Network and computer systems administrators

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,920
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $88,410
– Employment: 354,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)
Unsplash

#35. Structural iron and steel workers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $86,870
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $59,170
– Employment: 76,570
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($92,750)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,150)
— Rockford, IL ($86,870)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,090
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#33. Computer programmers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,190
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,610
– Employment: 199,540
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#32. Occupational therapists

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,440
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $86,210
– Employment: 133,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— The Villages, FL ($115,090)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Labor relations specialists

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,640
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $71,870
– Employment: 75,580
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spartanburg, SC ($111,160)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($106,620)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,380)
Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#30. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $90,480
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $59,670
– Employment: 120,900
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($90,480)
— Fresno, CA ($89,820)
— Redding, CA ($88,850)
TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#29. Sales engineers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $90,490
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
Canva

#28. Electrical engineers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $90,900
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
Prath // Shutterstock

#27. Detectives and criminal investigators

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,480
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $86,030
– Employment: 105,620
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)
— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#26. Physical therapists

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,820
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#25. Database administrators and architects

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,830
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
Canva

#24. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $95,360
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#23. Purchasing managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $96,630
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $97,100
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
Pixabay

#21. General and operations managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $98,620
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,890

National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#20. Industrial production managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $98,680
– #287 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#19. Marketing managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Personal financial advisors

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $102,860
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Canva

#17. Financial managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $103,990
– #305 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520

National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Human resources managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $106,420
– #197 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200

National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Medical and health services managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,100
– #160 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lawyers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $109,770
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Computer and information systems managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $110,980
– #268 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Canva

#12. Sales managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $112,480
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520

National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Pixabay

#11. Architectural and engineering managers

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $114,970
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190

National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Physician assistants

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $118,910
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Nurse practitioners

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $119,450
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#8. Pharmacists

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $136,620
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
Austin Community College // Flickr

#7. Veterinarians

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $155,570
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#6. Psychiatrists

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $186,290
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#5. Chief executives

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $203,380
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
Canva

#4. Dentists, general

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $235,480
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
Canva

#3. General internal medicine physicians

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $257,700
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $276,590
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
Canva

#1. Pediatricians, general

Rockford, IL
– Annual mean salary: $277,390
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories