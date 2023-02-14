ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has a long Swedish heritage, so it would make sense that Swedish pancakes are a staple of the local cuisine.

But who has the best in town?

Swedish immigrants first arrived in Rockford in 1952, including John Nelson, who later invented the Nelson Knitting Machine. The Nelson Knitting Factory later invented the Sock Monkey, which has become a symbol of the city itself.

Many of the churches throughout the city were founded by Swedes, including First Lutheran Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Temple Baptist Church (formerly First Swedish Baptist Church) and Elim Baptist Church (formerly Second Swedish Baptist).

It may come as no surprise to those who live in the city, but Stockholm Inn, at 2420 Charles Street, serves the highest-rated Swedish pancakes, according to Yelp. Founded by Alf Carlson in the 1940s at its original location at 1422 20th Street, Stockholm Inn has served delicious Swedish pancakes for nearly 80 years.

The Norwegian‘s Swedish pancakes rank #2. Located at 1402 N. Main Street, the Norwegian serves brunch and a rotating nightly dinner menu with a Nordic twist.

The Swedish pancakes at Johnny Pamcakes, at 3700 E. State Street, ranks #3. Opened by John and Pam in 2008 in the former Fairview Family Restaurant, which itself was a former Hardee’s. The pair opened a second location inside the Kegel Harley-Davidson, at 7125 Harrison Avenue, in 2015.

Lydia’s Cafe, at 1710 Rural Street, places at #4, and has been at the five-points area of Rural Street for over 20 years. Lydia’s Cafe serves several dishes named after Rockford streets and landmarks, such as the Bike Path, the Welty Burger, and the Coronado.

Swedish Pancake House, a family restaurant located at North Towne Mall, at 3601 N. Main Street, opened in 2007 and has been serving breakfast and lunch that emphasize locally sourced ingredients. Their Swedish pancakes rank at #5.