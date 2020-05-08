Highland Community College Board of Trustees names pick for next college president

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Highland Community College Board of Trustees names it pick to become the next president of the College.

Board of Trustee members voted unanimously Thursday to enter into contract negotiations with Chris Kuberski. Kuberski currently serves as Executive Vice President to current president Tim Hood. Hood is set to retire June 30th.

“Highland has had success with internal promotions for the last two presidents,” said Board of Trustees Chair Jim Endress. “Chris is a solid leader and continues to display Highland’s mission and values. We know she can handle the challenges ahead as we move forward from the pandemic.”

The selection does come with some controversy. More than 200 people have signed a Change.org petition. The group claims the Board of Trustees have not involved the public enough in the decision making process.

The Board of Trustees says it used the same review process as with any external candidate including an interview committee with members representing the faculty,staff, HCC Foundation, student and community.

“Chris is the best candidate for the job with her background in instruction and administration,” said Endress. “We have seen first-hand her solid leadership with the College since she joined in 2015.”

A final contract could be approved as soon as May 21st at the next Board of Trustees Regular Board Meeting.

