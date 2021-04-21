Hilary Duff to star in spin-off series ‘How I Met Your Father’

(WTVO) — You might see a familiar show with new faces on television soon.

According to Variety, Hulu has ordered a sequel series of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ with female lead Hilary Duff.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” said Duff.

“As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

According to an insider, it remains unclear if the new show will tie into the original.

In a press release, Hulu said the story will “catapult us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

How I Met Your Mother” creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays are set to be executive producers.

“How I Met Your Mother aired for 9 seasons on CBS.