FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport city leaders voted on Tuesday night to tear down a century old building.
This was the second vote to confirm the decision after the State’s Attorney’s office ruled that the city’s park district Board of Commissioners took an illegal vote to demolish the Tabernacle building.
This vote made it official.
The Park District put a resolution on the 2018 ballot asking to restore the building, spending up to $1.3 million to restore it, but it did not pass.
Park District commissioners say the building is not structurally sound.
Over the weekend, a local group pledged $20,000 if the board agreed. However, their efforts fell short.
No word yet on when the demolition is expected to take place.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Nystrom, Lutheran enjoy a big night against Mendota
- Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 18
- Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home
- Billion Dollar Disasters on the Rise as Climate Change Continues
- Historic Freeport Tabernacle to be demolished, city leaders again decide
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!