Holiday decorations taken down, Downtown Rockford back to normal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holiday season is officially over in downtown Rockford, as residents put the seasonal decorations back in the box.

Over 50 people helped take down 75 gift boxes, 100 strings of Christmas lights, garland, bows, ornaments and the main tree.

That tree has a designated team of experienced “un-decorators” to take it down. Organizers say they have the tear down down to a science.

“It’s quite a project, but with all these people who are here and do it year after year, we get it done in like six hours,” said Destination Development Director Tana Vettore.

This year’s decorations were up about one week longer than usual, as Back in the Box was postponed last week due to weather conditions.