FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation.

Bargain Maxx is an overstock store that features top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more.

Owner Marty Allen opened in July 2020 and has already expanded twice. He says now that inflation is bearing down hard, his store is helping shoppers from all over the region get everything on their holiday gift lists.

“I think this is a perfect store for a time when we have inflation because this allows you to get more for your money,” Allen said. “If you look at the brands that we are bringing in to Freeport and the price that we are offering them at, it’s great opportunity to find those brand that you may not be able to afford, but now you can because we are offering them at reasonable price.”

According to the National Retail Association, shoppers are expected to spend between 6% and 8% on holiday purchases this year, which means they will undoubtedly spending more to purchase less. That reality has consumers scouring for sales and turning to stores like Bargain Maxx.

“Bargain Maxx definitely helps us get the gifts I want for the kids, the gifts for the nieces and nephews,” said shopper Ashly Shore. “It allows me to get gifts for people that I may not otherwise been able to get for because there’s extra money then in the budget.”

Shore says she saves in other ways by choosing Allen’s store. It’s only a 15-minute drive from her home near Rock City. That’s less than half the time it takes to get to Rockford, where’d she normally go to get the items she’s been finding at Bargain Maxx.

“Rockford for me is a 45-minute drive,” she said. “And with gas prices these days, the drive itself is already going to cost me a lot of money. By coming to Bargain Maxx, I save money. Then, the prices in the store are already lower than I would be paying if I were at the store in Rockford.”

Bargain Maxx is at 1271 W. Galena Ave. It’s open seven days a week.