Hollywood actress’s death prompts breast cancer awareness

(WTVO) — The death of a Hollywood actress is drawing attention to the importance of breast cancer screenings.

Kelly Preston died over the weekend after a two-year fight with breast cancer. Local health experts say some women have been putting off yearly screenings due to COVID-19. But they say he time to get tested is now.

The SwedishAmerican Breast Health Center had made changes that include mandatory temperature checks for each patient. The key to surviving–according to experts–is to find cancers early.

“Screening mammograms are the best way to find a breast cancer, find a small cancer when it’s still treatable and, you know, most breast cancers absolutely are treatable, but if you find it small enough, then you may avoid chemotherapy. You may avoid more extensive surgery,” explained Adrea Bennett of SwedishAmerican.

Self-exams are also important. Experts advise people to exam yourself at the same time every month.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

