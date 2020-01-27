Holocaust Remembrance Day in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday is International Holocaust Rememberance Day, commemorating the event locally Sunday was the Jewish Federation of Rockford.

The group held a breakfast and shared stories and pictures from American World War II veterans who liberated Dachau and other German concentration camps.

“That’s the lesson of the holocaust and the lesson of the guys who liberated the camps, is to keep telling the stories and to stand on guard to make sure that we have a world full of love and not hate,” said keynote speaker Dr. John Ulferts.

The author published a book on the same topic, to spread the message of remembrance.