WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a home in the Chicago suburbs last month and assaulted a victim, and returned Thursday morning to try to break in again.

According to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into a Willowbrook home last month and was confronted by the residents.

Police said one of the residents unlocked the front door and the suspect attempted to exit, but couldn’t open it, and then ran through the kitchen, punching a male resident multiple times in the head before leaving through the garage door.

The family told police they increased security in their home after the attack.

On Thursday, surveillance video caught the suspect walking up to the home while the family was sleeping, armed with a knife.

Photo: DuPage County Sheriff’s Office

He was seen trying to open the front door, and then running away.

The suspect is described as between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 10″ with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a mask.