Rockford home struck by gunfire, police investigating

Rockford Police collect evidence after a home is hit by gunfire on Harlem Blvd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1900 block of Harlem Boulevard Tuesday night before 9 p.m.

Shots fired call in the 1900 block of Harlem Blvd. One residence was struck. No injuries. Please continue to avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 1, 2020

Officials say no one was hurt but one residence was struck.

Harlem Boulevard was shut down while police investigated. It has since reopened.

