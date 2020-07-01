Rockford home struck by gunfire, police investigating

Rockford Police collect evidence after a home is hit by gunfire on Harlem Blvd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1900 block of Harlem Boulevard Tuesday night before 9 p.m.

Officials say no one was hurt but one residence was struck.

Harlem Boulevard was shut down while police investigated. It has since reopened.

