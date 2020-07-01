Rockford home struck by gunfire, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1900 block of Harlem Boulevard Tuesday night before 9 p.m.
Officials say no one was hurt but one residence was struck.
Harlem Boulevard was shut down while police investigated. It has since reopened.
