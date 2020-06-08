HomeGoods, Marshalls, TJ Maxx are open in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Good news, shoppers: HomeGoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx reopened today.

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods announced last month that it expects most of its stores to be reopened by the end of June.

Officials said they are taking precautions with store reopenings, enacting guidelines such as mandatory face masks, health screenings, and temperature checks.

Protective shields have also been installed at cash registers and most fitting rooms are temporarily closed, officials said.

