Homeland Security to advise on 5G cell tower conspiracies involving COVID-19

5G towers have been attacked in the U.S. and Western Europe due to conspiracy theories linking COVID-19 and the towers. (CNN)

(CNN/WTVO)–The Department of Homeland Security is getting ready to advise the telecom industry about actions that can be taken to prevent 5G cell towers from getting attacked.

This comes after numerous incidents in Western Europe that were ignited by fake claims that said the technology spread a pathogen that causes the coronavirus.

5G is a technology that has very fast connections that can power items like self-driving cars and smart cities.

There have been some attacks on towers in the U.S., according to an industry official.

DHS reports obtained by ABC News say that at least five arson incidents targeted cell towers in Memphis, Tenn., since December 2019. Those caused more than $100,000 in damages. Between February and April, another 14 cell towers in western Tennessee were intentionally turned off by disabling their electrical breakers. In Portland, Ore., arsonists also set fire to a major cell tower that damaged the electrical base of the structure.

The misguided idea appears to have started after a Belgian doctor mused a connection between the tower and COVID-19.

Those comments were then picked up by those who campaign against the towers.

Youtube says it will take down all videos that bring up a connection between the towers and the virus.

