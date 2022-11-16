A quality butcher knife is a kitchen essential. It makes it easy to slice through meat and maneuver around bones as you prepare meat for cooking.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — A homeless man was shot and killed by a Target security guard after reportedly stabbing two people, including a 7-year-old boy, with a butcher knife he grabbed off a store shelf.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the attack happened at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, ABC News reported.

“(He) confronted him and told the young boy he was going to stab him and kill him,” Police Chief Michael Moore said. “He repeated that more than once. The young child attempted to flee and leave, ignore him, move away. The suspect without any further provocation suddenly attacked and stabbed this child in the back.”

Moore said that the man then approached a group of women and “brutally” stabbed a 25-year-old in the chest.

According to KABC, customers were able to pull the woman into the pharmacy and close the gate behind them.

According to police, the armed guard first tried to de-escalate the situation, but when the suspect approached him with the knife, he shot the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The female victim underwent surgery for a deep stab wound to her chest, police said. Her condition is not known.

The boy was said to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery, but may have suffered neurological damage, Moore said.