SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WFLA) — A homeowner in Scottsdale, Arizona found a bobcat kitten in their attic and its mom in their shower last month.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department said a Scottsdale homeowner heard noises in their attic on June 8 and decided to investigate. That’s when they found a baby bobcat roaming around.

The homeowner was able to capture the kitten and called officials. The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center took the kitten in.

Later in the day, the homeowner got another surprise when they found the bobcat kitten’s mom in their bathroom.

AZGFD officers and a member of Southwest Wildlife cautiously entered the bathroom and were met with a pair of golden eyes peering out of the shower, the Arizona Game & Fish Department said on Twitter.

“Well aware of the dangers that accompany approaching a wild bobcat attempting to locate her kitten, they were able to work together to carefully capture the mom bobcat,” the department said.

Officials checked the attic to make sure no other kittens were waiting for their mom. They were then able to safely reunite the mom and her kitten and release them back into the wild.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department said the bobcats were able to get into the home because the homeowner’s roof was damaged and the bobcat mom apparently “liked the spot.”