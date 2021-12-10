Hononegah girls win battle of the unbeatens against Guilford

ROCKTON, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) –Hononegah and Guilford both went into Friday night’s game undefeated in NIC-10 play. Now only Hononegah is unbeaten after the Indians defeated Guilford 50-40.



Harley Warren paced Hononegah with 14 points. The Indians are now 7-1, 4-0. Guilford is k7-4, 4-1. For highlights click on the media player.