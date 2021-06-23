Hononegah says air filters cleaned following Chemtool fire, summer school students return to class

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Summer school students at Hononegah High School have returned to class after administrators say air filters in the building have been cleaned or replaced, due to concerns from the Chemtool plant fire last week.

Students enrolled in summer school were sent for remote learning between June 15th and 18th, while the one-mile evacuation order remained in effect.

Chemtool, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, caught fire and exploded on the morning of June 14th, sending debris and a cloud of dark smoke many miles in the air.

Agents from the federal government, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and the Winnebago County Health Department have been conducting air quality, soil and water tests for contaminants, and have assured residents the environment is safe.

According to Hononegah Principal Chad Dougherty, students were moved to Willowbrook Middle School on Monday and Tuesday this week while crews cleaned and replaced air filters at the high school.