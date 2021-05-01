Hoo Haven animal shelter celebrates new rescuees with baby shower

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal shelter is celebrating their newest members with a baby shower.

Hoo Haven receives hundreds of injured or abandoned baby birds, fawns, squirrels, bunnies, and more each year. Saturday, they decided to celebrate with a wildlife baby shower.

The goal is to help residents meet their newest additions and raise money to help take care of them.

“The open house baby shower is just designed to reintroduce the community to the animals and remind them that we’re out here. With COVID it’s hard to remember what’s going on around. So we’re getting people back out here,” said animal trainer Angela Boelk.

