DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center announced the opening of a new veterinary surgical center.

The expansion was funded by a $14,000 grant from the Dr. Louis & Violet Rubin Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois Community Grants Program.

Hoo Haven says the new project will support on-site surgeries, relieving the stress of transporting injured animals to veterinary hospitals in Rockford.

The wildlife rescue center says it treats over 1,000 birds and animals each year.

“This surgical room is a huge step for us and our amazing veterinarians,” said founder and director Karen Herdklotz. “While we never want to see animals with severe injuries, we do our best and now we have more options to treat them. We have worked toward this goal for many years and we are so grateful to everyone who has helped us to achieve it!”

Hoo Haven is a not-for-profit, Federally and State licenses wildlife rehabilitation center that also provides services for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Regional Eagle Recovery Center. The organization has treated 144 eagles over the years. It is the third largest facility of its kind in Illinois, and the largest privately owned, volunteer-operated facility in the state.